China understands India is no more weak: Rajnath Singh

Agency

Lucknow: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said the country’s borders were “completely safe” and China has also started to understand that “India is no more weak”.

Singh said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi India has become a powerful country and its prestige at the international level has also grown.

Addressing a gathering at a programme organised by Bhartiya Lodhi Mahasabha here, he referred to the recent Dokalam stand-off and said, “India’s borders are completely safe and China has started to understand that India is no more weak. Its strength has grown.”

The Union minister said that the dispute related to China has been resolved.

“Since the formation of the government at the Centre under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has become a powerful country in the world. India’s prestige at the international level has grown,” he said.

Singh also hit out at Pakistan for “sending terrorists” to India.

“It (Pakistan) tries to break India, but our security personnel every day kill five to ten terrorists,” he added.

Further, he said participating in programmes organised by caste groups does not amount to indulging in vote-bank politics, and added: “We do not do politics only for votes. We do politics to build the society and the country.”

Singh, who represents Lucknow in the Lok Sabha, said while assuming office, PM Modi had made it clear that his government will be dedicated to the poor people. He referred to schemes such as Jandhan Yojana and Ujjwala Yojana launched by the Centre to stress his point. “Allegations of corruption have been levelled on the Congress government and its ministers, but we can confidently say that in the last three-and-half years, no allegation of corruption has been levelled against us,” he said.

He also lauded the BJP government for making cleanliness a mass movement and said the prime minister also aims at ending poverty in the country by 2022.

“We will accomplish this within the time frame. Modi ji is the first prime minister who has ensured an easy access of the poor people to the banks,” he added.