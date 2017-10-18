China to speed up construction of power project in PoK

Agency

Beijing: China plans to complete ahead of schedule a USD two billion hydropower project in Pakistan- occupied Kashmir (PoK) to ease energy crisis in Pakistan.

Karot Hydropower Project is being built on Jhelum river on “Build-Own-Operate-Transfer” basis for 30 years. It will be owned by the Chinese company for 30 years, after which ownership will be turned over to the government of Pakistan. Karot Power Company Limited, a subsidiary of China Three Gorges South Asia Investment, owns the Karot Power Station, state-run Global Times reported today.

The company said in a statement that the project will help ease Pakistan’s power shortage and generate local employment. The report has not mentioned the new timeline for the project. Karot Power Station has a capacity of 720 megawatts.