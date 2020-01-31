China to send charter flights to bring back overseas citizens from virus-hit Wuhan

Beijing: China on Friday announced that it will send charter flights to bring back its citizens from coronavirus-hit Hubei province, especially Wuhan, who are overseas, the state media reported.
The move followed Chinese officials’ announcement that about five million people from Wuhan and Hubei province travelled out of the region before the province was officially closed on January 23.
These people are reported to have travelled within China and abroad to avail the weeklong holidays of the Chinese New Year and the ongoing Spring Festival, China Daily reported. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Akshay Kumar signs Aanand L Rai’s ‘Atrangi Re’
Kashmiri Pandits not beggars, we stood on our feet: Vidhu Vinod Chopra
Taapsee-starrer Mithali Raj biopic ‘Shabaash Mithu’ to release on Feb 5, 2021
David Schwimmer doesn’t think ‘Friends’ reunion is possible
Sami highly deserving of Padma award, critics like only those Muslims who ‘abuse’ Modi: BJP
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper