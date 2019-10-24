China to host expanded Club World Cup in 2021: FIFA

Shanghai: FIFA has awarded the inaugural edition of its expanded 24-team Club World Cup to China, the association’s president Gianni Infantino announced in Shanghai on Thursday, calling it a “historic decision”.
“The FIFA Council decided today, unanimously, to appoint China… as the host of the new FIFA World Cup for Clubs,” he told reporters. (Agency)
