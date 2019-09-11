China to exempt 16 categories of US products from tariffs

Beijing: China announced Wednesday it would exempt 16 categories of products from US tariffs, ahead of a fresh round of trade talks next month.
The exemptions will become effective on September 17, according to the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council, which released two lists that include seafood products and anti-cancer drugs. (Agency)
