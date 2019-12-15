China suspends planned tariffs on US goods

Beijing: Beijing suspended additional tariffs on US products that had been due to kick in on Sunday, after Washington and Beijing announced a major thaw in their trade war Friday.
China will suspend the planned addition of 10 percent and 5 percent tariffs on some US imports, and “continue to suspend additional tariffs on US-made autos and spare parts”, China’s finance ministry announced Sunday.
The move follows US President Trump’s cancellation of new tariffs on Chinese products as part of a “phase one” trade deal.
China’s commerce ministry said on Friday it had agreed with the US a mini-deal that includes a progressive rollback of tariffs and the protection of intellectual property rights.
The two sides have yet to sign the agreement, which represents a major breakthrough in the 21-month standoff between the world’s two largest economies.
In addition to existing tariffs, Trump had previously threatened to impose a 15 percent levy on Sunday on around 160 billion of Chinese exports, including popular US consumer goods like electronics and clothing.
China had said it would respond with a 25 percent tariff on US autos and a five percent tariff on auto parts — levies that were suspended earlier this year as a goodwill gesture. (Agency)
