China says will ”improve” way Hong Kong chief executive selected

Beijing: China said Friday it would “improve” the way Hong Kong’s chief executive and other officials, are selected after months of pro-democracy protests in the semi-autonomous city.
Shen Chunyao, director of the Hong Kong, Macau and Basic Law Commission, also said Chinese Communist Party officials decided at a conclave this week that the legal system of the city would be improved to “safeguard national security”. (PTI)
