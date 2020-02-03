China says ‘urgently needs’ medical masks to tackle virus

Beijing: China on Monday said it “urgently needs” protective medical equipment as the death toll in the country from a highly contagious coronavirus passed that of the 2002 SARS crisis, with more than 17,000 infected.
“What China urgently needs at present are medical masks, protective suits, and safety goggles,” the foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said in a press briefing. (Agency)
