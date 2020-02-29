China reports 47 more coronavirus deaths

Beijing: China on Saturday reported 47 more deaths from the new coronavirus, raising the death toll in the country to 2,835.
The National Health Commission also tallied 427 new cases, an increase from the previous day, bringing the total of number of infections to 79,251. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Way forward for any country is by educating itself more: Shah Rukh
Prabhas to work in ‘Mahanati’ director Nag Ashwin’s next
Colin Trevorrow’s ‘Jurassic World 3’ titled ‘Dominion’
John Abraham to produce biopic on Revathi Roy
Bachchan sir and I are at loggerheads in ‘Gulabo Sitabo’: Ayushmann
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper