China loses spot as world’s number 2 stock market: Bloomberg

Shanghai: China’s stock market has been overtaken as the world’s second-biggest by Japan’s, having been swiped this year by the threat of a trade war with the United States and slowing economic growth.
Data from Bloomberg News in intra-day trade showed the value of equities on the mainland had slipped behind those in their neighbouring country for the first time since taking the number-two spot in 2014.
The figures showed Chinese stocks were worth USD 6.09 trillion, compared with USD 6.17 trillion in Japan. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Sonali is stable: Goldie Behl
‘Baahubali’ to get another life on Netflix as a prequel
Leonardo DiCaprio invests in eco-friendly shoe brand
I thought the script was wonderful: Katrina on joining ‘Bharat’
Google remembers Meena Kumari with special doodle
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper