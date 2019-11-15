Children’s Day celebrated across region

State Times News

BILLAWAR: Former Minister and Senior congress leader Dr Manohar Lal Sharma on Thursday paid tributes ton first PM of country Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru and also congratulated children on 14th November which is marked as Children’s Day. While speaking on the occasion Manohar said on this day, everyone reminisces him for his contribution towards building the nation and for his love for kids. It was also because of his extra warmth towards the kids that people fondly remember him as ‘Chacha Nehru’.

SAMBA: With the aim to encourage children in nation building activities and enhancing their creativity skills, Army celebrated Children’s Day in Poonch and Rajouri Districts to commemorate the birth anniversary of first Prime Minister “Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru”. The aim of the event was to pay tribute to the great leader and to focus on the overall development of the children of remote areas of Poonch and Rajouri Districts.

During the event, various activities like skits on social awareness, patriotic songs, folk songs, painting competition and cultural activities were organised at various Schools to include Government High School, Dara Dullian, Government High School, Kasbalari, Thanamandi, Middle School, Darah, Middle School, Darhal, Government High School, Saaj, Government Primary School, Baratgala, Sabra Gali and Youth Centre Palma in Poonch and Rajouri Districts.

Children’s Day promotes awareness regarding the rights, care and education of children. The audiences were spell bound and amased by the diverse performances of the young students. A large numbers of students and teachers participated in the event with great zeal and enthusiasm.

JAKH: Several educational institutions celebrated Children’s Day in district Samba. The main function was held at Government Girls Higher Secondary School (GGHSS) Jakh where the school staff, Sarpanchs, Panchs and school children paid floral tribute to 1st Prime Minister of India Pt. Jawahar Lal Nehru. On the occasion Principal of the school Sudesh was chief guest while Sarpanch of Panchayat Dhamore Shilpa Dubey was Guest of Honour.

VIJAYPUR: Little Angels school Vijaypur celebrated Children’s Day in the school premises. The function was presided over by Rajan Gupta, Principal of the institute. The Programme started with flag hoisting with national anthem followed by March Past, PT and Yoga.

In ‘Show Your Talent’ programme the tiny- tots presented a variety of colourful cultural programme with the collaboration of their respective teachers.They displayed divergent items like dance, mono acting, skits, patriotic songs, dare-devil show of Taekwon, Dance on Skates on a heart touching patriotic song and much more.

RAMNAGAR: Tehsil Legal Services Committee, Ramnagar celebrated Children’s Day at Government Middle School Trilla, under the supervision of its Chairman, Archana Charak (Sub Judge) here today.

The Chairman made the students aware about various government schemes meant for welfare of students. The Staff and students of the school participated in the event.

KATHUA : On the Occasion of 130th birth anniversary of first Prime Minister of India, Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru, a function was organised to pay tribute to the beloved leader. The function was held under the leadership of Senior Congress leader & former Member legislative council Subash Gupta. Many prominent leaders paid floral tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru. Those present on the occasion were Yash Paul Singh, Vinay Sharma Sarpanch , Parveen Bhagat, Somnath Verma, Mukesh Sudan, Davinder Kumar, Dharm Paul, Ashu Kumar, Kaniya Kumar, Tilak Raj and Madan Lal were also present.

UDHAMPUR: Children’s Day was celebrated in the premises Govt. Middle School Bishal Rajulian Zone Jib, Udhampur in the presence of Headmistress Anju Kumari. After the conduct of morning assembly inter house competitions were conducted among the students including debate, dance and minor games like frog race, sac race duck walk etc.

In the concluding function Headmistress stressed upon the importance of the day and distributed prizes and refreshment to the students. Among others staff members who were present on the occasion were Abida Parveen, Shashi Devi, Sangeeta Jamwal, Renu Sharma, Anu Radha, Pooja Sharma and Vipin Photra(physical Education Teacher).

R S PURA: A ‘Children’s Day Carnival’ was organised at Mother India Sr. Sec. School, R.S. Pura to celebrate the Birth Anniversary of Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru. The event started with the ribbon cutting ceremony performed by the Principal of the School, Mrs. Sonia Tohra. Mrs.Tohra garlanded the picture of Pt. Nehru and paid floral tributes to the first Prime Minister of India on his birth anniversary.

There were different food and games stalls installed in the carnival. The stalls were prepared by the different group of students under the supervision of the teachers. Different fun games like Light the Candle, Luck Game, The Spoon and the Glass, Make a Glass Pyramid, Balloons Shooting, Dragon Road Challenge, Ring Game, Lucky Seven, Coin in Water, Throw the Ball in Matka, Hit the Glass Pyramid, Blow with Straw etc. were played by the students on the occasion. The winners of the games were rewarded aptly.

A lucky draw was also organised on the occasion in which the first prize (Electric Geyser) was won by Supriya Devi of Science Stream of Class 12th. Second Prize (3 burners Gas) was won by Palak Sandhu of Science Stream of Class 11th and third (VIP Trolley Bag) was won by Himani Manhas of Science Stream of Class 12th. Twenty consolation prizes were also given to the next twenty Lucky Draw Winners. Principal, Sonia Tohra congratulated to all the lucky draw winners.

The teaching and non teaching staff members who put efforts to make this carnival included: Naresh Choudhary, Arjun Kapoor, Narinder Singh, Ankush Gupta, Ravinder Kumar, Anju Bala, Amita Choudhary, Sheetal Chib, Dharti Pikhan, Shivani Chib, Parampreet Kour, Hem Lata, Sudesh Kumari, Neeraj Kumar, Narinder Kumar, Sohan Lal, Shashi Devi, Neeraj Bahadur and Sukhdev Singh.

DODA: To commemorate Children’s Day-2019, the Cultural Wing of Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPRs), Jammu today organized a symposium cum cultural programme on topic “Child Rights & Child Protection” here at Moon Light High School Bhella .

Principal of the host school, Rakesh Kumar was the chief guest on the occasion. Ten students participated in the contest and expressed their views on the topic. Nick Bhagat of class 7 and Ekta of class 8 class shared the first position while Muskan and Alifa Banoo of class 7 secured second and third positions, respectively.

The chief guest lauded the efforts of Information Department in organizing the event of great importance.

Later, local artists and students presented a scintillating cultural programme.

Manisha Kotwal, Seema and Subash Chander acted as judges in the contest. Prizes were also presented to the winners.



NOWSHERA: All the Government and private schools in Nowshera Sub District celebrated the birth day of first Prime Minister of India Pt Jawahar Lal Nehru as Children’s Day.

Principal of Christ High School Nowshera Father Sujeet Methew organized a function on this day in which ADC Nowshera Sukhdev Singh Samyal was the Chief Guest. In his address, ADC greeted the children on this day and advised them to concentrate on education and its values.