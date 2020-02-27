Children, youth in 1990-terrorism affected areas of Jammu region expect attention at least now

By Daya Sagar

The militancy and anti-India pressures on locals started simultaneously around 1990/1991 in the remote areas of Jammu region under the plans of the Kashmir valley separatists, of course with the assistance of foreign mercenaries. No doubt the resistance to the anti India elements was more in remote areas of Jammu region inspite of there being substantial Muslim population. There were no less killings of locals, tortures to locals and loss of property for the locals in Jammu region. There was no proper reporting and registration still a good number of cases of migration / intended migration due to terrorists pressures in Jammu region were quoted. Hindus / Muslims who left their homes in Districts of Doda, Udhampur, Rajouri, Kathua and upper reaches as well as those who were later compelled by the circumstances due to alleged not that passionate response from the government agencies or due their being economically, administratively, socially and educationally not that connected worth projecting their cases for support had no alternative than to go back to the disturbed areas surely had to carry on with the damages.

As regards the then State of J&K the affect of armed conflicts on the children of the times belonging to Jammu region needed be assessed very carefully, more particularly after 1989-90 keeping in view of psychological, physical and social angles since the children of the these areas comparatively belonged to educationally and economically more backward parents/ families who were / are migrants / displaced { under the prevailing pressures} / tortured by militants / exploited by circumstances around.

Since those who migrated from distant areas of Doda, Rajouri, Kathua, Udhampur, Ramban, Banihal, Kishtwar were not received by the administration the way the Kashmir valley migrants were received. The people of these areas had no option than to either stay under the rein of terrorists or live miserably in deserted places. So their children have remained in the worst agony. Their education has suffered the most and in addition to suffering from poor health they have remained under psychological depression. Those who have been living back in the areas have remained under regular threats of armed attacks by the insurgents, terrorists and as well as exploitation of the honour of their parents / sisters / self too.

The families staying back or those who had no option than to return have been suffering from :- (a) Heavy socio economic stresses (b) Depressions (c) Poor Health (d) Increased infant deaths (e) retarded growth of babies both physically and mentally for the reasons of mothers living under heavy fear psychosis. The children who get / got injured or hit as a result of ongoing armed conflicts belonging to poor parents of remote area are worst sufferers since medical aid is remotely available to them thereby subject to more handicaps / adverse affects on them which some may have to carry with for decades ahead. The sick children fail to get immediate medical attention due to restrictions imposed on movement due to insurgency and combat operations; and more particularly when located in far-flung and backward areas. Even high fever could make child lose his life or one may become physically or mentally disabled for life of cases surely have been there though many may not be listed. Children of poor parents are mostly the one who suffer physically and educationally where as the resourceful parents (though very less in remote areas of Jammu region) can move / may have in many cases moved the children from disturbed areas (even outside J&K) and have secured quality education/ treatment for such cases. But those from poor parents have stayed back / had to stay back in militancy affected areas { in spite of terrorist / community pressures } where schools remain closed and they do not have peace even at home for the studies as required in today’s competitive world. Surely the neglect has been more in affected areas in Jammu region where people have been made handicapped physically, educationally and economically as well as for capacity to build their future. Many have been forced by the circumstances to stay back for more than two decades in armed conflict (acts) areas due to poor economic means for living and have remained subjected to use/ exploitation by the militants, criminals , religious fundamentalists, and separatists. In most of the cases the killings, torture, rapes are for maintaining pressure/ making the presence of terrorists felt in spite of security forces around and for seeking the support of the local people for safe militant hideouts and movements in the area. The uncared / unrepresented poor, uneducated and neglected villagers have no alternative than to stay back and their children are pushed deep into distress, state of bad health and backwardness.

Most of the areas of Jammu “province” of pre-independence days / Jammu region are distantly placed in comparison to Kashmir valley, the road network is very less as compared to Kashmir valley, the terrain and topography is more bad, the people in general have been economically weak, region lacked industry and the exploited tourism potential. Yes the region had maximum forest wealth but even when the forest wealth was commercially exploited, no proportionate expenditure was pumped back for the development of the local areas. Hence the people of the areas of Jammu region that were / could be under militant / enemy threats have educationally, administratively and economically remained poor / less exposed to outside world worth attracting the attention for coming to their rescue where as those who migrated from Kashmir valley had comparatively better educational and administrative history, they were more exposed to outside world and hence they on migration could manage their affairs better, were able draw the attention of the outside world and could arrange some educational / employment security for their children on migration. Where as those from the areas of Jammu region were less educated, had negligible connections outside worth projecting their miseries and therefore could not gather immediate support to fight the neglect from the Government that is why some of them who could make some efforts are still fighting for getting relief / assistance equivalent to even Kashmiri migrants.

(Daya Sagar is a Sr columnist Kashmir affairs & a social activist can be reached at dayasagr45@yahoo.com).