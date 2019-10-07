Children with special needs given assistive devices

STATE TIMES NEWS

KISHTWAR: Children With Special Need (CWSN) were provided with various assistive aids in a two day long camp organized by Chief Education Officer Kishtwar on October 5, 2019. These CWSN were drawn from Kishtwar, Nagrani, Inderwal, Drubshala, padder and Marwah Zones.

The children were provided with /fitted with assistive devices including wheel Chairs, C. P Chairs, MISED kits, hearing aids, elbow crutches, relaters and calipers. The children with special needs and their escorts were informed about various other schemes available under Samagra Shiksha. A large number of locals and the staff of Government Higher Secondary School Boys Kishtwar were also present on the occasion.