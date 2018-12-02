Children Day-cum-Farewell function held at HSS Sakti

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

LEH: Children Day-cum-Farewell to the 12th Class students of Higher Secondary School Sakti was celebrated.

The Deputy Chairman Gyal P Wangyal was Chief Guest on the occasion.

Addressing the function Principal of the School, Norzin Angmo highlighted various activities and achievements of school and expressed satisfaction over the support of VEC members and parents in strengthening school and requested for more support from stakeholders in increasing the roll of students which is the main problem being faced by almost all the govt schools currently.

He informed that one girl of the school won best NCC Cadet from both Leh and Kargil District; likewise three girls students of also bagged two prizes during youth exchange programmee.

Moreover students exhibited excellent performance in Ladakh School Olympic.

Dy. Chairman appreciated the tireless endeavour of all the teaching and non teaching staff headed by Principal Norzin Angmo and VEC members in strengthening school and for conducting residential coaching for class 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th successfully.

Responding to the demands of school, Dy Chairman Wngyal assured to fulfill all the demands priority wise including completion of play field, school walling and staff quarter etc at the earliest.

Later, Dy. Chairman distributed prizes among the students. He also gave Rs 5,000 cash to students who excelled in different activities.