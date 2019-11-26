Childline Jammu launches signature campaign

State Times News

JAMMU: To make people and children aware about various ways to save children from sexual exploitation, Childline Jammu launched a signature campaign here on Monday.

The campaign was inaugurated by Kifayat Hussain Rizvi, General Secretary IRCS (Jammu and Kashmir). More than 500 people participated in the signature campaign.

The people, who signed during the campaign, also vowed that they would never employ child as a labourer and speak out whenever they come across any case of molestation or sexual harassment of child for rescuing him or her besides spreading awareness about Helpline 1098.

During the signature campaign, Childline Jammu also spread a message that ‘providing save environment to children is responsibility of every citizen and as a citizen we must pledged that we will step forward to save the children, who are future of our nation.’

Pinky Jain, Centre Coordinator; Rohit Khajuria, City Coordinator; S C Bali, Sunil Kumar, Rajpaul Sharma, Gurmeet Kaur and Mridulla from Childline Jammu were also present on the occasion. The whole campaign was conducted under the guidance of Ajay Salaan, Director Childline Jammu.