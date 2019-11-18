Childline Jammu imparts awareness on child-abuse

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: In wake of Swachh Pakhwara on Children’s Day, the Childline Jammu in collaboration with Sadhna Sharma, Principal Jagriti Nikrtan Hr Sec School Jammu organised a picnic for children.

During the picnic, Childline Jammu briefed children about ways to protect themselves from different type of abuses and measures to keep their minds fresh.

While addressing children, Sadhna Sharma imparted awareness regarding sanitation and healthcare. A number of field activities and games were also organised on the occasion, which children have forget in present era of mobile phones. Children also expressed their views about hygiene and sanitation through a skit.

The team Childline, other than educating children about child-abuses and rights, briefed them about Childline and Toll-free Helpline Number 1098 and its activities.

Childline team comprised of Pinky Jain, S C Bali, Sunil Kumar, Sakshi Bali and Gurmeet Kaur. A number of teachers of Jagriti Niketan School also played an active role for success of the event. At last, as a goodwill gesture, light refreshment and gifts were distributed among children.