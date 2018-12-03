Child trafficking is a great concerning matter

Dear Editor,
It was heart-wrenching to learn that a seven-year-old girl sas allegedly kidnapped in Delhi, and after being sexually assaulted she was hit repeatedly and finally smothered to death. The assailant had dumped her body after killing her. The matter of child trafficking and later assaulting them is growing rapidly as India has a high volume in this regard. There have been many cases where children just disappear overnight, as many as one every eight minutes, according to the National Crime Records Bureau. The figure of the cases is really shocking to every one of us. So, the Centre and state governments must ensure the children’s safety and protection and put some preventive measures in place to stop such cases to take place any more.
M.F.U Tandvi
Rajouri
