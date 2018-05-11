Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti inaugurates phase-I of the Jahangir Chowk-Rambagh flyover

Share Share 0 Share 0

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Friday inaugurated the phase-I of the Jahangir Chowk-Rambagh flyover stretching from Amar Singh College to Barzulla in Srinagar. The second phase of the flyover, longest in Kashmir spanning a total length of 1.64 kilometres, is expected to be completed by the end of this year.