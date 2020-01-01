Chief Justice lauds role of district judiciary in justice dispensation

Interacts with Judicial Officers of JK, Ladakh via video conferencing

JAMMU: Chief Justice Jammu and Kashmir High Court, Justice Geeta Mittal today held an interaction with Judicial Officers of J&K and Ladakh via video conferencing during which she lauded the role of district judiciary in the dispensation of justice.

While extending New Year greetings to Judicial Officers, Chief Justice lauded the district judiciary for its commitment to justice dispensation. She hoped that Judicial Officers will continue to discharge their professional duties with same zeal, enthusiasm and commitment.

Role of Legal Services Authorities in highlighting various government schemes and running awareness campaigns on burning issues like solid waste management, plantation of trees, water conservation etc was highly appreciated by the Chief Justice.

Pertinently, Jammu and Kashmir State Legal Services Authority was awarded the best zonal Legal Services Authority of the North Zone in recognition of its utmost commitment and excellent work done in legal services.

Justice Geeta Mittal also impressed upon the Judicial Officers to avail minimum holidays so that the hassles of litigants are mitigated.

Earlier, Chief Justice along with other Judges of the High Court had an interaction with High Court employees of both the wings and extended New Year greetings to them.

During the interaction, the Chief Justice commended the employees for their hard work and commitment and improved work culture which has further enhanced the prestige of the High Court.

The Chief Justice and other Judges of the High Court congratulated the High Court staff for their success in various fields in the last year like technological initiatives, streamlining the processes in the High Court, sports etc.

Justice Geeta Mittal also congratulated the Jammu Kashmir High Court staff cricket team for their brilliant performance in the recently concluded T-20 Legal Premium League-2019 held at Jaipur in Rajasthan.