Chief General Manager NABARD visits KVK Kathua

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: Chief General Manager, NABARD Jammu and Kashmir P. Balachandran along with DDM, NABARD, Kathua visited Krishi Vigyan Kendra Kathua on Tuesday. Dr. Amrish Vaid welcomed the CGM to the KVK Campus and gave detailed information about the working of the KVK. Further he gave a detail presentation on the establishment of Spawn Production Laboratory at KVK. NABARD Jammu and Kashmir has financed a project for establishment of spawn production laboratory at KVK Kathua. The establishment of this laboratory will go a long way to benefit the farmers of the Kathua and adjoining districts.

During his visit, CGM reviewed progress of establishment of spawn production laboratory at KVK Kathua and appreciated the efforts of the KVK for establishing a state of the art spawn production laboratory. He further interacted with the scientists of the KVK and appreciated the work done by the KVK.

During the deliberations, he discussed various activities being taken up by for doubling farmer income as envisaged by Union Govt by 2022. Scientists gave their inputs especially in terms of crop diversification to augment farm income, extending leaf colour chart for wheat and maize in addition to already popularized as in paddy. Further, inclusion of ventures like backyard poultry, piggery, goatery, mushroom, apiculture and Agroforestry were deliberated for inclusion in paddy/maize-wheat system to double the farmer income.

Meeting was attended by Dr. Anamika Jamwal, Dr. Berjesh Ajrawat, Dr. Saurav Gupta, Dr. Vijay Kumar Sharma, Dr. Suraj Amrutkar, Dr. Ajay Kumar etc. The meeting ended with formal vote of thanks by Dr. Vishal Mahajan.