Chief Engineer R&B accorded send-off

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: A warm send-off was given to Chief Engineer R&B Kashmir, Sheikh Hamid on attaining superannuation.

Hamid extended his gratitude and appreciated the officers and colleagues for their cooperation in undertaking and completing various projects and works of public importance.

Private Secretary to CE Mushtaq Ahmad Malik was accorded a warm farewell by the officers and staff.

On the occasion, speakers recalled their dedication and contributions for the department.