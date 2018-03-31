Chief Engineer R&B accorded send-off

STATE TIMES NEWS
SRINAGAR: A warm send-off was given to Chief Engineer R&B Kashmir, Sheikh Hamid on attaining superannuation.
Hamid extended his gratitude and appreciated the officers and colleagues for their cooperation in undertaking and completing various projects and works of public importance.
Private Secretary to CE Mushtaq Ahmad Malik was accorded a warm farewell by the officers and staff.
On the occasion, speakers recalled their dedication and contributions for the department.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
‘Baaghi 2’ mints Rs 25.10 crore on day one
Kamal Haasan, Christopher Nolan bond over movies
Sonam to consult author Anuja Chauhan on her ‘The Zoya Factor’ role
I am growing up very fast into a child: Shah Rukh on ‘Zero’
Don’t try to pollute film industry with communal bias: Javed Akhtar
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper