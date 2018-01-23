Chidambaram slams govt;s ‘muscular militaristic’ approach in JK

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

Agency

New Delhi: Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday criticised a “muscular militaristic” approach adopted by the government in Kashmir, saying it was a flawed and misguided policy.

He also came out in support of Governor N N Vohra for saying that the rules of engagement for handling conflicts calls for restraint.

“The fundamental flaw is the belief that a muscular militaristic approach will lead to a solution in Kashmir,” he tweeted.

“Governor Vohra is absolutely right when he said that rules of engagement for handling internal conflicts called for ‘restraint’.”

The former home minister also hit out at Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti for saying that people in her State “are fleeing their homes, schools are closed and children are caged in their homes”.

“Did she not know this will be the result of a misguided policy?” He asked.