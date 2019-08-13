Chidambaram only a burden on earth, says TN CM

Salem (TN): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Tuesday launched a blistering attack on P Chidambaram, saying the veteran Congress leader was “only a burden” on the earth.
The chief minister was responding to criticism of his party by Chidambaram who had reportedly said that if the Centre decided to make Tamil Nadu a union territory like it has done in Jammu and Kashmir, the ruling AIADMK would not resist any such move.
Palaniswami said despite being a Central Minister for long, Chidambaram had not addressed issues concerning the state including the Cauvery river water dispute.
“What schemes had he brought ?(apparently to Tamil Nadu)
How long was he the Union Minister? (but) what is the use to the country… (chidambaram) is only a burden on the earth, ” the chief minister said. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
‘Sridevi: Girl Woman Superstar’: Penguin announces book on Indian cinema legend
‘Change is inevitable’: Miley addresses split from Liam
Mika Singh’s performance at Karachi wedding sparks outrage
Rajini hails Shah for Kashmir initiative
Anurag Kashyap deletes Twitter account, claims parents and daughter were getting threats
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper