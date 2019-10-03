Chidambaram moves SC seeking bail in INX Media corruption case

New Delhi: Former finance minister P Chidambaram on Thursday moved the Supreme Court seeking bail in the INX Media corruption case.
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Chidambaram, mentioned the matter for urgent listing before a bench headed by justice N V Ramana.
The bench also comprising justices Sanjiv Khanna and Krishna Murari said that Chidambaram’s plea would be sent to Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi for taking a call on listing of the matter.
The Congress leader, who is presently lodged in jail in judicial custody, has moved the apex court challenging the Delhi High Court’s September 30 verdict dismissing his bail plea in the case. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
We somehow become solitary from family in today’s cynical world: Priyanka
You can’t be a hero all your life: Sanjay Kapoor
Playing James Bond has been a wonderful experience: Daniel Craig
Lata Mangeshkar makes Instagram debut
Aim to entertain with story relevant in today’s times: John on ‘Satyameva Jayate 2’
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper