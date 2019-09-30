Chichi Mata temple witnesses heavy rush of devotees on first Navratra

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: Famous Chichi Mata temple witnessed huge rush of pilgrims during first Navratra on Sunday.

According to the report, hundreds of the devotees from Samba and different areas visited Chichi Mata Temple located on the edge of Basnatar River on the occasion of first Navrtara and sought blessing of Chichi Devi. Long queues of the devotees were witnessed since early morning right from the main entrance till the temple. The temple was fully decorated with flowers and lights. The district administration Samba made adequate arrangements at the temple to manage the heavy rush of the devotees and heavy deployment of the security in the temple.

NOWSHERA: The devotees on Sunday thronged temples in various parts of Sub District Nowshera on the occasion of Ist Navratra.

Large number of devotees took out a religious rally from Gaddi Mata Nowshera to Mangla Mata temple at Bhawani on LoC while reciting Bhajan Kirtan. Prominent among devotees include Mohit Gupta, Sourab Sharma, Abhishek, Aby Sharma, Dr Bhuvenshwar Sharma, Manik Sharma and Sourabh Gujral.