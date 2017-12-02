Chib to hold charge of DDC Rajouri

STATE TIMES NEWS
RAJOURI: The State Government on Friday assigned Avtar Singh Chib at Deputy Commissioner Rajouri.
The GAD order issued today reads “Avtar Singh Chib, Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC) Rajouri has been assigned the charge of Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri till December 15, for the period incumbent Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary is on leave.”
