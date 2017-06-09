Chhota Shakeel’s aide arrested in Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi Police’s Special Cell has arrested an aide of gangster Chhota Shakeel, who was planning to target a high-profile person here.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) P S Kushwah said Junaid Chowdhry was arrested yesterday but refused to divulge details of the alleged target. Chowdhry was nabbed from Wazirabad road in north-east Delhi.

He was arrested in June last year along with three others with arms and hawala money sent by Shakeel, but was released on bail within four months. They had been planning to kill Hindu Sabha chief Swami Chakrapani at that time.

He contacted Shakeel again but after his bail was cancelled he was sent to Tihar. Later, he was again released on bail and once more got in touch with Shakeel.

Chowdhry then started carrying out the gangster’s Delhi- based activities. He is currently being interrogated.C

PTI