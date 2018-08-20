Chhattisgarh sends 2,500 tonnes rice to flood-hit Kerala

Share Share 0 Share 0

Raipur: Chhattisgarh has sent 2,500 tonnes of rice for the people of flood-hit Kerala in a special train.

The train, which departed from here yesterday, is likely to reach the southern state in the next three days covering a distance of 2,100 kms, officials said today.

The move comes after Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh announced assistance of Rs 10 crore to Kerala.

The state government has sent 2,500 tonnes of rice, worth about Rs 7.5 crore, through the special train, the officials said, adding that the railways has not charged any money for ferrying the consignment.

The Chhattisgarh government will soon release the remaining Rs 2.5 crore to Kerala, they said.

“We are ready to help Kerala in all possible way. We are also willing to send doctors and a team of self-help groups to help people there,” Singh said.

Singh has also spoken to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to enquire about the flood situation and offered his government’s assistance in any possible way.

Heavy rains in Kerala have so far claimed 216 lives and forced over 7.14 lakh people to take shelter in relief camps. (PTI)