Chhatrapal to get Kunwar Viyogi Sahitya Kala Samaan

JAMMU: Eminent Dogri writers will be remembered and honoured at a glittering award ceremony being jointly organised by Kunwar Viyogi Memorial Trust (KVMT) and Dogri Sanstha Jammu on Sunday. As per an handout issued by the Trust here on Friday, “Two awards including Kunwar Viyogi Sahitya Kala Samaan and Kunwar Viyogi Sahitya Puraskaar will be awarded to one of Dogri’s most beloved writers and Sahitya Akademi awardee late Chhatrapal Saraf (posthumously) and young writer Roshan Lal Bral. Both the recipients will be awarded with a memento, shawl and cash prize.”