Chhatrapal selected for National Award

JAMMU: Renowned Dogri and Hindi writer, broadcaster, ace translator and Sahitya Akademi Awardee Chhatrapal (J.P Saraf) has been selected for the National Award for the Empowerment of Persons with Disability, 2018 under the category-Outstanding Creative Adult Persons with disabilities.
Instituted by the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, the award carries a memento, citation and cash money.
The award will be presented on December 3 at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.
