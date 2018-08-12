‘Chhari Mubarak’ taken to Shankaracharya Temple

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: ‘Chhari Mubarak’, the saffron-robed Holy Mace of Lord Shiva, was on Saturday taken to historic Shankaracharya Temple on a hillock here for prayers as per the age-old customs related to the annual Amarnath Yatra.

Carried by its custodian Mahant Deependra Giri and accompanied by a group of Sadhus and devotees, the holy Mace was taken out from its abode at Dashnami Akhara in Budshah Chowk area of the city and offered special prayers at the Temple on the occasion of ‘Haryali-Amavasya’ (Shravan Amavasya).

The sound of conch shell reverberated and charged the whole atmosphere during the two-hour prayers in which a sizable number of Sadhus and pilgrims participated, a spokesman of the ‘True Trust’, founded by Giri in 2004, said.

He said collective prayers were also offered for peace and prosperity of the Jammu and Kashmir. The spokesman said the Chhari-Mubarak will be taken to ‘Sharika-Bhawani’ Temple at Hari Parbat in downtown Srinagar to pay obeisance to the Goddess tomorrow.

The Chhari-Mubarak would be kept at its abode for ‘Darshan’ after rituals for ‘Sthapana’ are performed on August 13. It will be followed by traditional ‘Chhari-Pujan’ on August 15, he said.

After performing Chhari-Pujan at Dashnami Akhara Srinagar on the occasion of ‘Nag-Panchami’ on 15 August, Giri shall carry the Holy Mace to Cave Shrine Amarnath Ji to have ‘Darshan’ on ‘Shravan-Purnima’, the 26th of August, after having night halts at Pahalgam on 20 and 21 August, Chandanwari on 22, Sheshnag on 23 and Panchtarani on 24 and 25 August, respectively,” the spokesman said.

On August 26, the Chhari Mubarak would be offered day long prayers at the Cave Shrine on the occasion of ‘Raksha-Bandhan’ and ‘Sharavan Purnima’, marking the conclusion of the official Yatra which started on 28 June.