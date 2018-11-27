Chess body felicitates Arushi Kotwal

Share Share 0 Share 0

Sports Reporter

JAMMU: All Jammu and Kashmir Chess Association (AJKCA) on Tuesday felicitated Western Asian Chess Championship silver medal winner, Arushi Kotwal in a simple function, here.

Young Arushi clinched second position in under-14 girls’ category in the Western Asian event at Uzbekistan. Arushi’s achievement was complimented by Atul Kumar Gupta, president of the Association.

Speaking on the occasion, Atul said that soon there will be an International Master (IM) and Grand Master from the State of Jammu and Kashmir.