Chess body felicitates Arushi Kotwal

Sports Reporter
JAMMU: All Jammu and Kashmir Chess Association (AJKCA) on Tuesday felicitated Western Asian Chess Championship silver medal winner, Arushi Kotwal in a simple function, here.
Young Arushi clinched second position in under-14 girls’ category in the Western Asian event at Uzbekistan. Arushi’s achievement was complimented by Atul Kumar Gupta, president of the Association.
Speaking on the occasion, Atul said that soon there will be an International Master (IM) and Grand Master from the State of Jammu and Kashmir.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Bollywood gives opportunities to talented people, says Jassi Gill
Migraine –– Cause and Symptom; Prevention
ASTROLOGY: WEEKLY PREDICTIONS 25TH –– 01TH DECEMBER 2018
Actor politician Ambareesh passes away
Noted classical musician Ustad Imrat Khan dies in US
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper