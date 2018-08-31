Chenab Valley Project employees donate 1-day salary for Kerala

STATE TIMES NEWS
KISHTWAR: Chenab Valley Power Projects (CVPP) employees donated one-day salary to the Kerala Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund. Chenab Valley Power Projects (CVPP) employees contributed their one-day salary to the Kerala Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund to help the State for its reconstruction after the devastating floods.
