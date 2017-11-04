Chenab bridge to be completed by 2019: Goel

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Union Minister of State for Statistics and Programme Implem-entation Vijay Goel on Friday said the world’s highest bridge being constructed on Chenab in Reasi district is to be completed by 2019. Talking to reporters, the Union Minister, who was in the town to review the status of projects in J&K being executed by Central Sector Public Enterprises including Railways, NHAI, Power Grid, and Chenab Valley Power Project Ltd, said, “The bridge is also expected to become a tourist attraction in the region.” He said that the bridge forms a crucial link in the 111-km stretch between Katra and Banihal, which is part of the Udhampur- Srinagar-Baramulla rail link project. “It is 359 metres tall, 35 meters taller than Eiffel Tower and being constructed at the cost of Rs 1,200 crore,” he said, adding that work on the bridge started in 2007. Over 100 locals are engaged on the project, he said. It will be India’s milestone, said Goel.