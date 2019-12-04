Check adulteration

Dear Editor,

Milk is considered to be a complete meal containing vitamins and nutrients for children. But synthetic and adulterated milk is in plenty to meet the growing needs of society. Effluents from industries, insecticides and pesticides are absorbed by the soil. The fodder thus obtained may have toxicity which is consumed by milk- producing livestock.

Even branded milk and its products like Verka can’t be trusted. The media, civil society and NGOs should disseminate the message about the ill-effects of adulterated milk and food items, especially during the festival season. Even food sweeteners and tasters used in fast food are harmful to humans.

Silwar Ali Meerak,

Via-e-mail.