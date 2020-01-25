Chatt deputed to JKPCC Limited

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Faroz Ahmad Chatt, Incharge Superintending Engineer (Civil) awaiting order of adjustment in the administrative department, has been deputed to the J&K Project Construction Corporation (JKPCC) Limited. The order in this regard was issued by Khurshid Ahmad, Commissioner/Secretary, Public Works (R&B) Department.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Jackie Shroff to team up with son Tiger in ‘Baaghi 3’
Want to make film on Chandragupta Maurya: Kangana Ranaut
Depression like any other illness and treatable: Deepika Padukone
Bachchan-Hashmi’s ‘Chehre’ to now release on July 17
Will not apologise for remark on Periyar rally: Rajinikanth
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper