Charlize Theron to be honoured with 2019 American Cinematheque award

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Charlize Theron will receive the 2019 American Cinematheque Award.

According to Deadline, the award is bestowed annually by the nonprofit arts organisation to honour an “extraordinary filmmaker in the entertainment industry who is fully engaged in his or her work and is committed to making a significant contribution to the art of the motion picture.”

The South African actor, who was also a producer on popular Netflix series “Mindhunter”, will be presented with the award in a ceremony set to take place on November 8 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

“The American Cinematheque is extremely pleased to honour Charlize Theron as the 33rd recipient of the American Cinematheque Award at our celebration this year.

“Charlize Theron is making a significant contribution to the art of motion pictures while breaking through outmoded limitations on what an actress and producer can do,” said American Cinematheque chairman Rick Nicita.

Previous American Cinematheque Award honourees include Eddie Murphy, Bette Midler, Robin Williams, Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese, Sean Connery, Michael Douglas, Mel Gibson, Tom Cruise, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Denzel Washington, Nicole Kidman, Al Pacino, George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Samuel L. Jackson, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Ridley Scott and Bradley Cooper among others. (PTI)