Chargesheet filed against fraudster for duping private security guard

JAMMU: The Crime Branch of J&K Police on Tuesday filed a charge-sheet against a fraudster for duping a private security guard on the pretext of arranging him a government job two years ago, officials said.

Crime Branch Jammu produced charge sheet against accused-Riyaz Ahmad Hajam, son of Gul Ahmed, resident of Adoora, Handwara, Kashmir in case FIR No 27/2017 under Section 420/RPC at Police Station at Police Station Crime Branch, Jammu for duping the complainant of his hard earned money on the pretext of arranging a government job in J&K Police.

The case owes its origin to a written complaint lodged by one Atif Hussain, Security Guard by profession, son of Zakir Hussain, resident of Inharrah Tehsil Gandoh, District Doda wherein he alleged that he was allured by the accused who worked as co-worker with the complainant and assured him that he could arrange a Government job for him in JKP against a consideration of Rs 3.55 lakh. But despite paying the required amount to the accused both in cash and in his account the complainant was neither arranged a job nor was the money returned by the accused to him and was ultimately duped.

Crime Branch Jammu initiated a preliminary verification into the matter and during enquiry the allegations were substantiated against the accused and accordingly a formal case was registered for thorough probe.

“During the course of investigation, evidence was collected which proved the allegations of cheating committed by the accused and defrauding the complainant of his hard earned money,” the spokesman said.