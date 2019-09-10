Charas smuggler acquitted

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Second Additional Sessions Judge Jammu V.S Bhou acquitted Rajesh Singh, son of Bhim Singh, resident of Akhnoor, Jammu who was facing trial in alleged Charas smuggling case, as prosecution miserably failed to prove the case.

After hearing Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) for the State whereas Advocates Prince Khanna and Sumit Khajuria for the accused person, the court observed that in the present case there is delay of 9 days in forwarding the samples to FSL, Jammu as per the report of FSL expert viz prosecution witness Zahoor Ahmed and as per the standing instructions issued by NCB, the sample must be forwarded to FSL for Chemical Examination within a period of 72 hours.

“In the instant case the Investigating Officer (IO) did not bother to send the samples within the stipulated time and no explanation was offered in this regard”, the court held.

Court further observed that there is sheer violation of mandatory and directory provisions of the concerned Act, which affects the truthfulness of the prosecution case and as such prosecution has miserably failed to prove the charges for the commission of the alleged offence against the accused beyond reasonable shadow of doubt. “The benefit of doubt goes to the accused. The Challan, as such, fails and, it is, accordingly dismissed and accused is acquitted of the charges for alleged offence”, the court held.

According to the police case, on April 29, 2014 accused Rajesh Singh was intercepted by the police party headed by then HC Altaf Hussain of the Police Station Janipur, Jammu at Paloura Chowk Janipur, Jammu and Charas weighing 737 grams was recovered from his possession.