Charas seized near Indo-Nepal border

Bahraich (UP): In a joint operation, the Sashastra Seema Bal and local police have arrested two alleged smugglers with narcotics worth nearly Rs 1 crore in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich district, an official said today.

One accused, Sanjay, was nabbed yesterday with 1.30-kg charas worth Rs 75 lakh near Rupaidiha police station area on the Indo-Nepal border, 55 km from here, Superintendent of Police (SP) Sabha Raj said.

In another incident, Shami Ahmed was arrested with 50-gm heroin worth lakhs of rupees from Nanpara Kotwali area, the SP said, adding that the contraband was hidden under a bandage.

Investigation is on to find out the local contacts of the smugglers, the SP added. (PTI)