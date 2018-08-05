Charak nominates Tarun Uppal as President DSS Youth Wing

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: Gulchain Singh Charak, former Minister and President Dogra Sadar Sabha (DSS) on Saturday appointed Tarun Uppal, social activist as President of DSS Youth Wing with the consent of office bearers of the Sabha.

Speaking on the occasion, Charak showed resentment over the deteriorated condition of Dogra Art Museum at Mubarak Mandi. He criticised the callous attitude of government for not taking proper measures for its maintenance and restoration. Congratulating Tarun Uppal for taking the reins of Youth Wing of the Sabha, Charak wished that his joining will inspire the youth of Dogra culture and advised him to work for the welfare of youth community by taking up their problems with the authorities concerned for early redressal. He further appealed to the Youth Wing of the Sabha to take concrete step for preservation of Dogra heritage from extinction.

Tarun Uppal, in his address, expressed gratitude to the President and executive members of the Sabha for this honour and assured that he will take up the policies and programmes of the Sabha in every nook and corner of the State for the promotion of Dogra culture.

Tarun Uppal said that the main of aim of joining this 114 years old historic social and democratic organisation of Jammu is to continue the legacy of Dogra Sadar Sabha which is comprising people from all communities irrespective of caste, colour and creed.