Channel your longing, get empowered

Share Share 0 Share 0

Every microcosm wants three things: first, it wants unhindered expansion; secondly, it wants to enjoy the divine, supra-celestial flow and thirdly, it wants to do something that may be relished and may create immense psychic pabula of a perennial order.

In the initial stage, during the march towards the zenith of positivity from the nadir of negativity, the seed of longing remains in dormant form. It sprouts slowly and grows big. This is the human being. The psychic existence of a human being is more important than the physical structure and dominates it. In people, the physical structure is completely guided by psychic pabula and psychic longings. Unlike in other creatures, in human beings, the mind has the dominant role.

If the object of ideation, of meditation, has no boundary, the unit mind will be converted into the Infinite Mind, that is, the microcosm will be transmuted into the Macrocosm. That is the utility value of meditation. The unit creates a longing for Parama Purusha, the entity who will satisfy all hunger, will quench all thirst…

Wherever there is any functional or actional expression, there must be these three entities — subjectivated self, action and objectivated self. The unit mind, however, tries to assimilate an object with which it is associated at a particular time, and in a particular place and person, treating it as its own to the exclusion of all other entities. This is why people say, “my house, my country, my language”. Behind such expressions, the psycho-philosophy of microcosmic exclusiveness is quite apparent. It is the same spirit of exclusiveness which causes unnecessary conflicts over state, country, language, community, creed, and so on.

These narrow sentiments occur in the absence of an integral, universal viewpoint. So, although the goal of the unit mind is multilateral, its movement at a particular time is unilateral, and thus it cannot be concerned with more than one object at a time. However, in the process of constant cosmic ideation, the multilateral goal of the unit mind becomes unilateral and its unilateral actional expression becomes multilateral. It becomes an active participant in a multi-dimensional actional flow with a uni-purposive goal…

Human expressions are trifarious. People have unquenchable, infinite physical longings and out of these physical longings, capitalism came into existence. Capitalists toil day and night for money. This may be a natural desire but physical objectivity is finite, hence the infinite desire to accumulate finite physical objects is a psychic ailment. People also have unquenchable, infinite psychic longings, and out of these excessive psychic longings, psychic ailments arise and people become abnormal. The object of psychic longings associated with physicalities is also finite, but the object of pure psychic longing is

infinite.