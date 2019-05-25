CHANGING TACTICS

Share Share 0 Share

The recent grenade attacks in Jammu and Kashmir show there is a change in terrorists’ strategy. The sporadic attacks have not left any damages but only created attention and scare on security. These attacks have been seen as a diversionary move to distract the security agencies and provoke them to retaliate leading to civilian casualties, a reason to flame the unrest during the Ramzan period. Last few months have seen a good number of terrorists getting eliminated which to some extent would dither their consolidation. The killing of Zakir Musa is seen in this regard holds importance. The ‘hunt’ by the security agencies have also forced the terrorists find new recruits which for them has become a little difficult. The strategy of police and security agencies is to cut the “umbilical cord” by smashing the overground workers network, which is instrumental in radicalising youth and pushing them to jihad. There is a need to eliminate hardcore terrorists who were the brains behind the influx of cadres for Pakistan-based terrorist groups Lashker-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed and Hizbul Mujahideen. After the elimination of several top leaders, efforts are now on to change the script from both ends. The present cessation of hostilities should provide the much needed window to convince parents to woo their wards back to textbooks. On the one hand terrorists are bent on creating panic among the people with these grenade attacks where as the security agencies agenda is to create a conducive atmosphere so that people can get over the cycle of violence. The recent drives have hit on the basic structure of the overground network, which used to facilitate terrorists’ movement from one place to another. Unfortunately India has become the early target of Jehadi terrorism. Kashmir is only a pretext. The jehadi’s are unhappy with democratic, secular and social dispensation of India for all of its citizens irrespective of their religion. We have seen that in Kashmir, thousands have been killed in cold blood because they would not succumb to destructive orthodoxy. This is all because the people have enjoyed the good result of democratic dispensation and they would not like to forsake it for rabid fanaticism.