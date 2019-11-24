CHANGE IS THERE

There is no doubt there has been change in ground situations in Kashmir Valley post abrogation of Article 370. Even there is change in the counter insurgency operations against Pa-trained terrorists. Except for few incidents of firing by Pakistan forces on the Line of Control there has been a general peace prevails. Even the Army, J&K Police, central armed police forces like CRPF and the intelligence agencies, who often pulled in different directions earlier, have certainly achieved a high-level of synergy in the counter-terror operations over the years. Earlier, it was the terrorists who had the initiative and were attacking targets. Now, they are being intercepted, ambushed with better intelligence. The casualty and surrender of terrorists in the recent times could be an indicator of change but the biggest change seen is over the three-decade-old turmoil in Kashmir Valley has been the coming forward of family members appealing the men who have picked guns under the grab of ‘Azadi’ to surrender and join the mainstream. Law in such cases would take its own course and the Central Government also did not wait in announcing the healing touch by dropping of over 4,500 cases against youths involved in stone pelting for the first time in a bid to win hearts in the Kashmir Valley. So much so, to win over the disgruntled youth where ideology differs from the mainstream of the country. As far as Valley is concerned both Centre and State governments have been untiringly working to win over the hearts of the people and when it comes to Jammu there is no healing balm applying exercise. Jammu too has some cases which have been languishing for the last nine years. It looks Centre has completely forgotten the 2008 Amarnath Land agitation and some of the youth arrested during that period are still facing the cases. Change is welcome but it needs a rational approach to see the elusive peace sets in Jammu and Kashmir.