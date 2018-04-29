Change in school timings from May 1

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Director School Education, Jammu, on Saturday ordered that all the government as well as private (recognized) schools up to higher secondary level falling in summer zone of Jammu division shall observe school timing from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM with effect from May 1, 2018 and 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM in the winter zones.
However, the working hours of Directorate of School Education and subordinate offices shall be from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Amitabh Bachchan’s name dropped from RBU’s D Litt recipients’ list: V-C
Film screening on ‘love jihad’ disrupted at JNU
I lost my virginity through rape: Amy Schumer
Bollywood actor Salman Khan at Kargil for shoot of his film Race 3.
Priyanka Chopra to attend Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper