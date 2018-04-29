Change in school timings from May 1

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Director School Education, Jammu, on Saturday ordered that all the government as well as private (recognized) schools up to higher secondary level falling in summer zone of Jammu division shall observe school timing from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM with effect from May 1, 2018 and 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM in the winter zones.

However, the working hours of Directorate of School Education and subordinate offices shall be from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM.