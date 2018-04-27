Change in office timing from May 1

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: As per the official communiqué received from the office of Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, the working hours of government offices and educational institutions in Jammu Division (Summer Zone) will be 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM with effect from May 1 to September 30, 2018.
As regards the Winter Zone of Jammu Division, the timing will remain unchanged.
