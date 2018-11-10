Chandi Mata’s Shobha Yatra taken out

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Chandi Mata Jagran Committee took out Chandi Mata Shobha Yatra from Kot Bhalwal to Chandi Mata Temple at Raipur Domana.
On the occasion Shri Kailakh Jyotish Avim Vedic Sansthan Trust President Mahant Rohit Shastri and social activist Joginder Seth and other people welcomed the Yatra at Raipur.
Head of Chandi Mata Temple at Raipur was honoured by Yatra Samiti and Mahant Rohit.
Thakur Jagjeet Singh, Naresh Seth, Rajat Soodan, Sunil Seth, Nanu Seth, Amit Sharma, Rakesh Gandotra, Deepak Khajuria, Vinod Seth, Ashu Sharma, Dr. Soni, Rakesh Pandora, Purshotam Gandotra, Ratan Lal, Dr. Shiv Kumar, Kewal Krishan and many other active working members of the Trust were also present on the occasion.
