Chander Mohan elected cashier AICM

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Mayor of Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC), Chander Mohan Gupta was on Friday unanimously elected as Cashier of All India Council of Mayors (AICM). The elections of All India Council of Mayors were held recently at Agra. Naveen Jain, President AICM appreciated the working of Chander Mohan Gupta as Mayor of Jammu Municipal Corporation and hoped that he will contribute his sincere efforts for taking the Corporation towards prosperity. Almost all the mayors of different Municipal corporations of various cities of India attended the crucial meeting. All of them pledged that they will work honestly and with full dedication for welfare of general masses and making all Municipal Corporations of India neat, clean, green under Swachh Bharat Mission besides making whole society plastic and polythene free as appealed by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.
