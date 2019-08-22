Chandan Sheshti Mokhsha Hawan solemnised

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: On the auspicious occasion of Chandan Shashti Bhadra Mass of Krishna Paksha, Shri Alakh Sahiba Trust, Talab Tilloo, Jammu solemnised a grand Chandan Sheshti Mokhsha Hawan in the premises of Mata Shree Roopbhawani Temple complex here. Large number of women took active part in the Hawan. Mata Shree Roopbhawani Temple complex reverberated with the recitation of Vedic Mantras and Shalokas. All the participants thanked the management of the Mata Shree Roop Bhawani Mandir (Shri Alakh Sahiba Trust) for making elaborate arrangements.
