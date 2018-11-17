Chancellor Central University Jammu meets Speaker

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: Chancellor Central University Jammu (CUJ) and former Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan, G Parthasarathi on Friday called on Speaker Dr Nirmal Singh at Jammu.

The two discussed a range of issues concerning Jammu and Kashmir. They also discussed the importance of CUJ in revisiting the history of Jammu and Kashmir with respect to Jammu and its role in shaping the State.

The Speaker told the chancellor that Jammu has an historic role in extending the boundaries of Jammu and Kashmir which it exists as of now. He said the university should bring out the role of ex Dogra warrior who extended the boundaries to Tibet, a feat which find very few parallel in military history.

Parathasarthi was told that since 1947 the discourse of State has been centred and controlled by the Valley in which separatism stands out as the only thing affecting the State.

Speaker said such discourse at the national level coupled with some leaders questioning the accession has created unnecessary doubts about Indian citizens which needs to be cleared and where Jammu can play an important role.

The two discussed the role Central University Jammu can play in bringing before the nation the role Jammu played in integrating J&K with the India.

Speaker told chancellor that nation doesn’t know much in what circumstances and under what trying conditions ex ruler Hari Singh signed the Instrument of Accession and this should be highlighted in which CUJ can play an improvement role.

Chancellor assured the Speaker that his concerns and suggestions would be taken care of and university will do its role in these directions.